Housing construction in flood-affected Kulsary to be completed this autumn

Construction of 80 new homes for the people affected by floods kicked off in Kulsary town, Atyrau region, Kazinform News Agency cites the regional operations headquarters.

The first homes will be built in the Bolashak residential estate of the town at the expense of the Kazakhstan Khalkyna Public Fund.

Currently, 20 pieces of equipment and 30 workers are deployed in land leveling. Road infrastructure is also under construction.

Under the memorandum signed with the Atyrau region akimat, the local executive body provided land plots for constructing new homes in areas not prone to floods.