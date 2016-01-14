EN
    21:02, 14 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Housing construction slowdown predicted in Kazakhstan in 2016-2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Developers Association forecasts housing construction slowdown in 2016-2017. Executive Director of the Association Aslan Tukiyev told mass media today.
    In his opinion, the main reason for this is lack of new projects.
    "To start a new project is very risky now. That is why we predict slowdown in housing construction. We plan to commission 7 mln square meters per year and then 6 mln square meters," said he.
    The members of the Association promised also not to freeze the projects they are building now.
