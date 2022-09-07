EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:17, 07 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Housing construction works begin in fire affected Auliyekol district of Kostanay region

    None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay region has already began housing construction works in the fire affected Auliyekol district, Kazinform reports.

    A land plot with the area of 2 hectares has been allocated for this purpose.

    As reported before, 91 houses will be built within two and a half month period. Each victim will receive one-floor house on the area of 80 square meters.

    The houses will be built as per the project used during the construction of houses in flood-hit Maktaaral district of Turkestan region.



    Tags:
    Wildfires Kazakhstan Kostanay region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!