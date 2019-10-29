Housing for 100,000 people to be built in Almaty - mayor

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Housing for over 100,000 people is expected to be built in Almaty city in the nearest future, mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev revealed at the extended session of the city administration on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

«Almaty city is one of the largest consumers of electric power in the country. 850,000 square meters of housing for 100,000 people will be constructed in Almagul and Tusdybastau micro districts in the near future. Two electric substations worth 20 billion tenge are required to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity there. The design specifications and estimates are already available,» said Sagintayev during the session with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Recall that President Tokayev is paying a two-day visit to Almaty city.