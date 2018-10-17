Housing prices become more adequate - KMC

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Head of the Kazakhstan Mortgage Company Adil Mukhamedzhanov says housing prices are falling now across the country, Kazinform reports.

“Prices for new and secondary housing are becoming more affordable and adequate. The prices are good enough to buy housing,” Mukhamedzhanov said at a briefing in Astana today.

He reminded of the President’s instruction to raise Kazakhstanis’ salaries outlined in his annual Address to the Nation. “This, in turn will affect the situation on the country’s mortgage market. I think, that future prospects of mortgage lending are quite promising,” he stressed and added that Majilis deputies will adopt amendments to mortgage legislation soon, which is expected to boost Kazakhstan’s mortgage market.