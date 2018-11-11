EN
    13:54, 11 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Housing rental prices went up in Oct 18 in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The average cost of new housing in Kazakhstan in October 2018 made 265,319 tenge per 1 sq m that is 0.2% higher against September 2018 and 2% more compared to last December, Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry says.

    The average cost of secondary housing in October was 184,851 tenge per 1 sq m having increased by 0.2% against September 2018 and by 2.2% against December 2017.

    The average housing rental price in Kazakhstan made 1,366 tenge per 1sq.m. last month (-0,1% and +4,6%, respectively )

    Economy Statistics
