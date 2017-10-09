Housing sales increase 28.4% in Kazakhstan in Jan-Sep 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Kazakhstan, the number of housing sales transactions in January-September 2017 amounted to 177,308 and was 28.4% higher than in the same period of the last year, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Economy Ministry.

In September this year, the number of registered transactions for the purchase and sale of housing was 21,778, decreasing by 10% as compared to the previous month.