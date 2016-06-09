Housing stock of Astana should be increased up to 37 mln sq meters by 2030

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The total housing stock of Astana should be increased up to 37 million sq. meters by 2030, First Deputy Mayor of Astana Sergei Khoroshun told during the roundtable focused on the issues of construction of rental housing and improving of housing infrastructure in the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

"The city administration plans to reach this goal by means of commissioning 1 million 100 thousand sq meters of housing every year by 2030. Thus, the housing stock of Astana will reach 37 million sq meters with the population of Astana being about 1 million 220 thousand," S. Khoroshun said.

According to him, the housing stock of Astana now makes about 19 million sq meters of housing.