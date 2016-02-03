Housing within state programs became more expensive by 2-3% in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Housing within the state program "Affordable Housing-2020" became more expensive by 2-3% in Kazakhstan, head of the committee for construction affairs, housing and utility and management of land resources of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan Markhabat Zhaiymbetov informed answering journalists' questions at the CCS media briefing.

"Speaking of the affordable housing, it has become more expensive by 2-3%. Looking at the sphere wider we can see that some things have become cheaper," M. Zhaiymbetov said.

According to him, the process has been active for the second year already.

"As you remember after the crisis of 2007-2008 we had the same situation. When the demand reduced the prices dropped. The imported materials have expectedly become more expensive by 30%. However, it regards the premium and elite class housing. We are building the other type of housing, which is affordable," he added.