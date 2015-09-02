Houston teen kills himself while taking a selfie with a gun

HOUSTON. KAZINFORM - A 19-year-old Houston man, a day ahead of starting community college, accidentally killed himself Tuesday while taking selfies with a gun, police said.

The gun blast hit Deleon Alonso Smith in the throat, CNN affiliate KPRC reported. Family members were shocked. "It's the worst feeling in my life," Eric Douglas, the victim's uncle said. "It's a numb feeling. It's still unbelievable," Smith's grandmother Alma Douglas told the station. "Yesterday was my birthday and he came to wish me happy birthday, and then to hear this kind of news." Investigator's told KPRC that Smith's cousin was in another room at the time the gun went off. The cousin told police they found the gun earlier in the day. They're investigating.