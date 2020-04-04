How artists of Astana Ballet cope with isolation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The coronavirus has changed the life of everyone, but few people are ready to submit to it. Although the theaters are closed, the ''Astana Ballet'' artists are not idle: they keep fit, study and look forward to new meetings with spectators, Kazinform has learnt from the theatre’s press service.

Farkhad Buriyev, the leading soloist of the ''Astana Ballet '' Theatre: «Maintaining shape at home for ballet dancers is, of course, difficult: we are pressed for space in the apartment. But I do, nobody canceled home fitness and stretching. You know, it’s probably psychologically difficult for athletes and artists to experience isolation, because we are used to being on the move all the time. And we really miss our spectators. Well, I would say, we complain even in those moments when there are simply no performances, and here we have neither a stage nor a studio. On the plus side, I will have a great pleasure to go to work after quarantine!»

Tatyana Ten, the leading soloist of the ''Astana Ballet'' Theatre: «You know, what is surprising, but since the theater was closed for the period of quarantine, I began to sleep even less! I wake up at 8:30 and my classes begin, I am now studying online as a pedagogue-tutor. We are given a lot of tasks over which I sit up until late at night. And, of course, I do not forget about physical activities, I do gymnastics. In general, there is a lot of work: exams are coming soon, I hope in the near future we will return to our favorite theater and will delight our viewers with new premieres».

Dilara Shomayeva, the leading soloist of the ''Astana Ballet'' Theatre: «I’m a doctoral student at the Academy of Choreography, therefore, taking advantage of the moment, I plunged into study, trying to get knowledge from many open sources now. For example, I really like the Hermitage's lectures on their Instagram page. To maintain physical fitness, I try to do gymnastics, every other day I do Pilates, because it helps to maintain almost all muscle groups in tone. I do this without fanaticism, because quarantine is a good opportunity to give my body a break, take care of it, and treat some kind of chronic injury. I miss the theater very much: its atmosphere, the rhythm to which we are all so used to, rehearsals, performances, the smell of the backstage; by this tremulous excitement and fear of every exit onto the stage, by the public and their reaction. But I think this will only enhance the pleasure of meeting and teach us to appreciate our simple, but also difficult joys».