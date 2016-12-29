How can Astana talks help Syria?

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Well-known American expert for Middle East Theodore Karasik (Dubai) believes that the oncoming conference on Syrian conflict in Astana will be important in several aspects.

In a commentary for Kazinform, Mr. Karasik said that Kazakhstan is the country firmly believing in sovereignty [of any state - editor] which automatically helps keep Syrian President Bashar Assad at the helm of the state.

Besides, threat of extremism arising from Syria holds an important place in the list of current and future threats to stability in the Central Asian region.

Alongside, Astana supports strategic ties with other key participants of the Syrian process - Russia, China and Iran and has excellent ties with West and Turkey. Thus, Astana is deemed to be an ideal place for hosting a large international discussion on the future of Syria.

“The results of the oncoming conference will help move ahead in the issue of Syrian regulation and focus on the fight with extremism. Any success reached in Kazakhstan will promote improving Astana’s image among world capitals enhancing the image of Kazakhstan as a large oil-producing country in CA region,” the expert says.

Recall that during the telephone talk with Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayip Erdoğan, Nursultan Nazarbayev backed the idea to hold a meeting of Syria’s conflicting parties in Astana.