How EXPO 2017 visitors will be inspected

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Absolutely every guest will be inspected when entering the area of EXPO 2017 international exhibition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Literally all entering people will be inspected for prohibited articles. There will be special passages for disabled people, pregnant women and women with little children (...) Sufficient amount of inspection equipment will allow adequately comfortable, risk-free and secure access of all our visitors to the EXPO," Director of Security Department of Astana EXPO 2017 National Company Rustem Chakenov informed during opening of a police department in the area of the exhibition.



He highlighted that it will take from 20 to 40 seconds in average to examine one visitor.



According to him, no constraints will be for drinks and food including baby food, except for drinks in glass or tin containers and any alcoholic beverages.

The list of prohibited items includes weapons, munitions, piercing and cutting objects, explosive, toxic and radioactive substances, flammable products (except for matches, palm-sized lighters) and fireworks, coloring materials, wind instruments, radio communicators and sound amplifiers. It is also prohibited to bring materials of extremist content or Nazi attributes, laser devices, torches and bulky items.













