How Finnish President rolled along Astana?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Finland Sauli Niinistö told about how he was traveling with roller skates in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Yesterday, I went roller skating. It was a triathlon training course, a very good one. It is based not far from here. I covered 12 km and felt great after that," he told a briefing in the Media Center.

He noted that he always pays attention to the road surface to avoid injuries when roller skating.

"I have not seen any signs of winter here. If the road is bad, winter will make that road even worse, and potholes will occur. I did not see it here. In other words, you know how to build good roads that cannot be damaged in winter. And that is a great challenge," the Head of Finland added.

Recall that President Niinistö arrived in Astana to attend Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition.