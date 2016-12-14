How it was: a moment from the past of Kazakhstan’s diplomacy shared by diplomat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Anuar Zhaynakov, the head of the press service of Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry, has recalled an amusing story which had happened with Kazakhstan flag in China in early 1990s.

Telling about the challenges which Kazakhstan Embassy officials were overcoming in the attempt to learn the basics of diplomacy in the very beginning of Kazakhstan as an independent state, Zhaynakov wrote on his Facebook that among multiple problems the most acute problem of the newborn state was to develop and carry through its foreign policy. It was especially difficult because there were few professional diplomats at that time and there was no chance to adopt experience from somewhere, and we had to learn it in practice.

Anuar Zhaynakov recalled a funny moment in China told by his senior colleagues. "In early 1990s Murat Auezov was appointed to the post of First Ambassador of Kazakhstan in China. Establishing the embassy was underway. We were looking for the suitable building, transport vehicles and other things. When it was the time for our ambassador to go to the first official meeting which required all nuances as per the standard, we suddenly found out that the main car didn't have flagpole. Since it was no decent for an ambassador of the independent state to go to an official meeting without his country's flag on the car, one of the accompanying colleagues came up with a solution. Even though it was winter cold outside, our colleague sat on the front seat and took our blue flag of a small size and put his hand with the flag out of the window all the way to the destination, causing amazed looks of Chinese people who watched us driving".

Also Zhaynakov announced the performance of the documentary "Diplomacy of the Great Steppe" at 18:15 on Habar TV channel. The movie tells the story of creating the foreign policy of Kazakhstan under the leadership of the First President.