How kids find Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over 13,000 from Akmola region have visited Expo 2017 International Exhibition, the Regional Communication Service of the Internal Policy Department reports.

Organized groups of children together with their teachers and parents of all seventeen districts of Akmola region and Kokshetau town went on journey to the capital. The trips still continue. Children who have already visited EXPO-2017 shared their impressions.

"During our 5-hour tour we visited about 15 pavilions, learned about each country represented in their pavilions, and how it sees the use of renewable energy sources. Of course, the pearl of the exhibition is the glass sphere, located in the center. Kazakhstan's achievements are presented there. My friends and me liked the ideas and proposals of our scientists in the field of energy saving and renewal. The remarkable thing is that the air in the exhibition, especially on the 8th floor of the sphere, is breathtaking! Unfortunately, we didn't get a chance to visit all pavilions. We estimated with the guys that we need at least three days to go around the whole exhibition and get to know the content of all the exhibits," said Arina Zaripova, a schoolgirl from Stepnogorsk.

Sisters Larisa and Valeriya Klyatskikh from Saduktau district said they were impressed most of all by the pavilion of Kazakhstan:

"We liked literally everything: buildings, exhibits, design, large screens, sound, demonstration areas, people ranging from foreigners to local residents, and a host of other things. As soon as you enter it, our breath is immediately taken away by architectural structures of uncommon shape, large and beautiful pavilions of various countries, a huge sphere - the pavilion of Kazakhstan. We encountered people of various nationalities, and for us it was extraordinary. There, we saw the things that are impossible to see in normal life.".

Roman Zarubezhnov from Kokshetau noted that in the pavilion of Thailand you can get a free massage: "I really liked the pavilion of Thailand. There are a lot of interesting videos. And they also do free massage. It is very good!"

Until the end of the exhibition, nearly 10,000 children from Akmola region plan to head for the EXPO.