    18:13, 16 February 2022 | GMT +6

    How Mangistau region tackles drinking water shortage, unemployment

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akim (governor) of Mangistau region Nurlan Nogayev revealed Wednesday how the problems of drinking water shortage and unemployment will be solved, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing a press conference, governor Nogayev said that the development plan of the region for 2021-2025 will be implemented in line with the instructions of the Head of State.

    According to Nurlan Nogayev, over 2.2 trillion tenge have been earmarked for the implementation of the plan. 65% of that sum will be channeled to ensure the better employment rate in the region as well as the development of small and medium business.

    He also pointed to the fact that the drinking water shortage remains one of the key problems of the region. According to experts, Mangistau region sees a shortage of 50,000 cubic meters of drinking water from March to September every year. In that vein, it is planned to improve the water supply system with the help of the Astrakhan-Mangistau water pipeline.

    Governor Nogayev also touched upon the problem of unemployment in Mangistau region which is expected to be tackled with a help of a number of programs. In his words, thanks to these programs thousands of people find jobs in the region annually.


