How many apartments will be distributed to large families in 2019?

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev announced the course of construction and distribution of rental housing for mothers with many children, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, 2,813 apartments have been provided to large families beginning from May 2019. As per local administrations’ data, more than 8,000 apartments will be distributed to large families, he said at a press conference in the Government today.

The Vice Minister reminded that 40,000 rental apartments will be built across Kazakhstan by 2025 or 6,000 apartments per annum.

«350bn tenge (50bn tenge per annum) are envisaged for this purpose,» he stressed.

He also informed about the lending of low-income, large or incomplete families and families with disabled children at 2% annual rate by Housing Construction Savings Bank.

«These measures will let us improve housing conditions of 5,000 families. We have also introduced housing certificates for these categories of residents, to increase affordability of preferential mortgage scheme,» Kairbek Uskenbayev said.