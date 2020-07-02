How many COVID-19 deaths Kazakhstan registered in past 24 hours

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10 patients diagnosed with the coronavirus infection have died in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi told a Thursday press briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform reports.

«Over the past 24 hours, 10 patients infected with COVID-19 and 20 more patients diagnosed with pneumonia have passed away,» Tsoi said at the press briefing, adding that Kazakhstan updates the COVID-19 statistics in full.

According to him, it was decided to join the data on symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases to give the population the low-down on coronavirus situation in the country.

Minister Tsoi also stressed that Kazakhstan had starting recording the number of pneumonia cases nationwide.

In his words, 1,247 pneumonia cases have been recorded across Kazakhstan over the past day. These cases are monitored and the patients get necessary treatment.