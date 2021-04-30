How many COVID-19 vaccines available in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alexei Tsoi said there are no restrictions in the country in terms of where to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his words, Kazakhstanis can be inoculated for free at outpatients clinics and even shopping malls properly equipped for vaccination.

Minister Tsoi added that several vaccines are available to Kazakhstanis, including Russia’s Sputnik V. The first batch of Sputnik V vaccine was delivered from Russia. However, Kazakhstan has launched the production of the Russian vaccine in Karaganda and currently produces it locally based on the Russian technology.

Homegrown vaccine QazCovid-in or QazVac is also available to Kazakhstanis, Tsoi stressed.

He added that Kazakhstan also expects to receive a COVID-19 vaccine produced in the UAE based on the China’s Sinopharm technology.

Minister Tsoi also touched upon the issue of Kazakhstan’s vaccine passports which, according to him, is under discussion. According to him, every national of Kazakhstan who got both components of a COVID-19 vaccine has e-vaccine passport. Kazakhstan is ready to integrate its system of e-vaccine passports with other international systems if such a need arises.