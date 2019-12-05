EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:53, 05 December 2019 | GMT +6

    How many ethnic Kazakhs returned to homeland in 2019?

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM More than 13,000 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to the homeland in 2019, according to Minister of Labour and Social Protection Birzhan Nurymbetov, who said it at a roundtable meeting on migration held in Almaty.

    «Kazakhstan is one of those rare countries which creates favorable conditions for the repatriation of ethnic Kazakhs. More than 1mn ethnic Kazakhs have returned to Kazakhstan since 1991. In 2019, their number was 13,000,» Birzhan Nurymbetov said.

    Kazakhstan is a country of transit, destination, and sending the migrants. That is why, the problem of uncontrolled global migration is urgent for our republic.

    «It is not easy to estimate the volume and composition of uncontrolled migration. For this reason, it is important to develop common approaches and data collection system at the international and regional level,» he added.

    Last year Kazakhstan joined the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

    «In our opinion, we should promote constant dialogue and exchange of information on migration. We need certain mechanisms of monitoring the migration flows to forecast and solve the problems related to uncontrolled migration,» he stressed.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Other Governmental Authorities Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!