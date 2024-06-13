How many flood-affected residents of Kulsary awaiting new accommodation

More than 2,500 flood-affected residents have signed an agreement to receive compensation for house rehabilitation in Kulsary. However, 569 of them are still awaiting compensation, Kazinform News Agency cites the Operational Headquarters for Emergency Situations of the region.

It is worth noting that the 1,931 individuals have already received compensation for various services. These include 996 people who received compensation for the purchase of housing and 935 individuals who received compensation for repair and restoration work.

One of those is Eskendir Izmaganbetov, a resident of the Atyrau microdistrict of Kulsary, who has been living in Atyrau microdistrict for a year. His newly built house was flooded. The akimat provided monetary compensation that would cover all expenses related to repairing the residence.

Additionally, construction of 100 houses for flood victims is underway. Each house will be 100 square meters in area, with a kitchen, two bedrooms, a living room, and a bathroom. Local companies are involved in the construction of these houses.

It is worth recalling that the floods hit several regions of Kazakhstan in late March, and on April 7, the state of emergency was declared in the Atyrau region. The number of personnel and equipment deployed to the scene was as follows: 17,549 people and 1,800 units of equipment.