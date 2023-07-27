EN
    15:12, 27 July 2023

    How many foreigners received treatment in Kazakhstan in Q1 2023

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 565 foreigners were treated at medical facilities in Kazakhstan in the first quarter of 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Health Ministry, last year, 3,970 foreign patients, of whom 83% (3,298 people) on an emergency basis, and 17% (581) on a planned manner, received treatment at medical organizations in Kazakhstan.

    «In the first quarter of this year, 565 foreigners were treated at medical facilities in Kazakhstan, including 82% (463 people) on an emergency basis, and 18% (102) on a planned manner.


