How many Kazakhstani companies export their products abroad

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM More than 400 Kazakhstani companies export their products abroad, according to Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Azamat Askaruly who said it at a meeting of the Ministry's Board, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«More than 400 Kazakhstani companies export their products abroad today. Despite that, the share of export of non-primary goods and services remains low,» the Vice Minister said.

He added that the Ministry had performed a huge work in order to promote non-primary exports.

«We continue providing concessional lending, pre-export and export financing for the export-oriented projects in non-primary sectors. The charter capital of KazakhExport has been raised to insure export operations. The regulations on partial compensation for the expenses of industrial-innovative entities are being amended. The point at issue is compensation for transport expenditures. We are working on establishment of KazTrade institute which is expected to become an information and analytical and service platform for business both at the domestic and external markets,» Azamat Askaruly added.