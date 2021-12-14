How many Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19, Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan reported 980,372 coronavirus positive and 83,437 coronavirus negative cases. Over 96% of patients have recovered,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi announced at today’s Government meeting.

He noted that reproductive number stands at 0.89 reducing by 1.2 times as compared to August.

Morbidity rates dropped by 3.1% for the past month from 1m265 to 399 cases a month, the number of coronavirus patients and outpatients reduced by 1.7 times from 6,736 to 3,974 and from 28,236 to 16,884 correspondingly.

He also noticed that the number of coronavirus cases as well as COVID-19 and ICU bed occupancy are reducing the countrywide. 23% of infectious diseases beds and 20% of ICU beds are occupied as of now.

As earlier reported, over 8,8 mln people that is 77.8% of eligible population were administered the 1st dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, while over 8.3 mln that is 72.9% of eligible adults have fully completed the vaccination cycle. 47.6% of the country’s total population received the 1st shot, while 43.8% received both shots.