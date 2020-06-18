How many Kazakhstanis died from COVID-19, Healthcare Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The acting Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan, Lyazat Aktayeva, told how many people died the countrywide from coronavirus.

97 people succumbed to COVID-19. In these cases coronavirus infection was the immediate cause of death. The same time, 54 diagnosed with coronavirus as co-morbidity died from underlying conditions such as cancer diseases, heart attack, brain attack.

322 patients were transferred from intensive care to general wards, they were critically ill.