How many Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the ministry, as of 9 February, 9,261,131 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. 8,832,725 people in Kazakhstan have been fully immunized against COVID-19.

The vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 3,231 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 1,279,842 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,188,471 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.