    12:37, 22 February 2022 | GMT +6

    How many Kazakhstanis get vaccinated against COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

    According to a statement released by the commission, as of 21 February, 9,355,368 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,941,123 people.

    The overall vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 483 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
