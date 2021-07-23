How many Kazakhstanis vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of the coronavirus infection has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Commission via its official Telegram channel, as of July 22 5,054б970 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second component has been administered to 3,075,907 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 6,119 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 516,117 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 441,437 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.