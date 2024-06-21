How many Olympic licenses have Kazakhstani athletes pocketed so far

The Minister of Tourism and Sports, Yermek Marzhikpayev, talked about the number of Kazakh athletes who will participate in the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“The Olympic Games represent the pinnacle of international sporting competition. The 2024 Olympics in Paris will see 10,500 athletes from 205 countries participating in 32 sports. As of today, Kazakhstan has 78 licenses in 22 sports in its pocket. Unfortunately, the country has not captured licenses in women's wrestling and weightlifting this year,” Minister Marzhikpayev said.

Additionally, the minister provided a breakdown of the regions that received the largest number of licenses.

“The city of Almaty earned the highest number of Olympic quotas – 16. Shymkent athletes captured 12 licenses, Astana athletes – 9 licenses. East Kazakhstan, Turkistan, and Zhetysu regions pocketed 5 licenses each. Four additional rating and license tournaments are scheduled to take place. Our goal is to obtain 80-85 quotas that would allow us to participate in the Paris Olympics," the minister noted.