How many schoolchildren, students contract COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alexei Tsoi revealed how many schoolchildren and students had contracted COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the press briefing at the Central Communications Service on Wednesday, Alexei Tsoi said that given the start of the new academic year the ministry diligently monitors the incidence rate among schoolchildren and students.

«[As for schoolchildren], we’ve registered 9,185 cases of the coronavirus infection or 0.26% of the total number of schoolchildren. Of 102,000 exposed persons, 624 have contracted the virus,» Minister Tsoi noted.

Less COVID-19 cases, in his words, is reported among students – 1,282. 935 and 347 COVID-19 cases have been detected among college and university students, respectively. That is 0.2% and 0.08% of the total number of students, accordingly.

«Low COVID-19 incidence rate among students has proved the effectiveness of nationwide vaccination campaign,» Tsoi added.