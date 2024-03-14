EN
    12:45, 14 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Akorda shares video footage of Nauryz, Tazy dog gifted to President Tokayev

    How many purebred Tazy dogs does Kazakh President own?
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The press service of Akorda shared a picture of Tazy presented to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Nauryz holiday, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The President owns three purebred Tazy dogs.

    One of them is a red male dog Nauryz gifted to the President by breeder Anna Zakharova last year. The dog is 1 year and 4 months old.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    There is also another 4-year-old red and white male dog called Ronnie and 5-year-old white female Tazy Nancy.

    The dogs are kept in proper conditions in a fenced area with warm enclosures. Certified dog handler constantly trains and teaches Tazy dogs how to hunt and play.The President walks the dogs in his free time. 

    President of Kazakhstan
