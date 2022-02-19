How many women and teens received Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

As of today, the first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to a total of 789,008 people, including 654,337 teenagers, 30,275 pregnant women and 101,288 nursing mothers.

The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 523,465 people, including 434,643 teenagers, 21,120 pregnant women and 67,645 nursing mothers.

Notably, the country has logged 1,008 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 3,439 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



