How much are tickets for Astana - Celtic match?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The ticket prices for Astana - Celtic match have been set, according to Sports.kz.

In the second-leg match of the Champions League playoff round, FC Astana will host the many-time champion of Scotland, Celtic F.C.

This match will start at 9:30 p.m. on August 22 at the Astana Arena sports complex.

6 categories of tickets will be on offer and the ticket prices will vary from KZT1000 to KZT6000 ($3 to $18).

Students and schoolchildren will have a 50% discount for these matches, and admission is free for retired people (pensioner ID card is required). What is more, the organizers stake out sector W1 for the convenience of senior citizens.

The ticket sale will start in the coming days via Ticketon.kz website.