How much groundwater reserves Kazakhstan holds

Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry’s Geology Committee Chairman Yerlan Akbarov told about the amount of groundwater reserves Kazakhstan holds, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The country has 43 billion cubic meters of groundwater reserves. It is fresh water. Therefore, the southern regions are best provided with underground waters. As known, the western parts face major issues. The new [water resources and irrigation] ministry has been founded; a hydrological service is set to be set up,» said Yerlan Akbarov on the sidelines of the first Congress of Geologists of Kazakhstan.

According to him, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation may be responsible for studying underground waters.