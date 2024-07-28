How much money Kazakhstan pays to Olympic medalists at 2024 Paris Games

In Kazakhstan, athletes winning Olympic medals receive cash rewards and apartments, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Under the current legislation, athletes earn $250,000 for an Olympic gold, $150,000 for a silver, and $75,000 for a bronze medal.

Those athletes ranking 4th, 5th or 6th in the overall standings, are paid bonuses amounting to $30,000, $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.

Medal winners also receive apartments from the state, as per the legislation.

The Boxing Federation of Kazakhstan earlier announced the amount of incentives for the members of the national boxing team.

1st place: $220,000

2nd place: $120,000

3rd place: $70,000

4th place: $30,000

5th place: $10,000

The head coach and coaching council of the boxing team will also receive a financial reward.

On the first medal day of the 2024 Paris Games, Yeldos Smetov won Kazakhstan’s first ever Olympic judo gold. Shooters Islam Satpayev and Alexandra Le won a bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team competition.