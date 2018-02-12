EN
    15:20, 12 February 2018

    How much money will Yulia Galysheva get for Olympic bronze

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bronze medalist of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in women's moguls, Kazakhstani Yulia Galysheva will get a $75,000 bonus from the government, SPORTINFORM reports.

    It should be noted that the rewards amounts Kazakh athletes would receive for their achievements at the 2018 Winter Olympics were approved by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Thus, gold medalists would receive $250,000, a silver medal is worth $150,000, and bronze is $75,000. The athletes that would take places from 4th to 6th will also receive cash prizes.

    In Kazakhstan athletes, winners of major international sports competitions are usually also rewarded by regional administrations, businessmen, and patrons.

