EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:13, 10 August 2023 | GMT +6

    How much time do foreign tourists spend in Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Tourists from Uzbekistan spend the longest time in Kazakhstan out of all foreign tourists, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the figures revealed by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Uzbek tourists spend up to 10 days in Kazakhstan on average.

    Ranked second are the tourists from Russia who stay in Kazakhstan for 6 days on average. The average period of stay for tourists traveling from Belarus, Germany and China is 5, 4 and 3.5 days in the territory of our country, respectively.

    According to the data of the eQonaq system, American, German, Korean and Indian tourists spend up to 4 days while in Kazakhstan on average.

    Kazakhstan is mostly visited by tourists from Russia, Uzbekistan, China, India, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Germany, the U.S., and South Korea.

    The ministry admits that eQonaq system is quite useful in terms of tracking the tourist flows in Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Tourism Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!