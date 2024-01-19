How much will Kazakhstan spend on participation of its peacekeepers in UN missions

Kazakh Defence Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov revealed how much Kazakhstan would spend on the participation of the country’s peacekeepers in the UN missions.

“All the means have been already budgeted. The only thing is extra-budgetary resources for the transportation of weapons, ammunition, and equipment. It is some 8 million US dollars. Each military will receive more than 1,000 dollars a month,” the minister said.

As earlier reported, the UN granted Kazakhstan a mandate for an independent peacekeeping mission. The peacekeeping contingent of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan (reserve troops, staff officers, military observers, specialized units) of up to 430 people will be deployed in the following UN missions: The United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) (Syria-Israel), The United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) (Palestine-Israel), The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) (Sudan).