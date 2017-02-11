EN
    10:04, 11 February 2017 | GMT +6

    How much will Zhakiyanov get for fighting Warren?

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World champion Rau'shee Warren (14-1, 4KOs) is about to defend his 118 pound title against interim WBA World bantamweight champion Zhanat Zhakiyanov (26-1-0, 18KOs) in Toledo, Ohio, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Zhakiyanov will get $30,000 for the fight, while his opponent will pocket $150,000.

    Recall that Zhakiyanov spent the last weeks before the fight training with British former professional boxer Ricky Hatton.

