How much will Zhakiyanov get for fighting Warren?

World champion Rau'shee Warren (14-1, 4KOs) is about to defend his 118 pound title against interim WBA World bantamweight champion Zhanat Zhakiyanov (26-1-0, 18KOs) in Toledo, Ohio, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Zhakiyanov will get $30,000 for the fight, while his opponent will pocket $150,000.



Recall that Zhakiyanov spent the last weeks before the fight training with British former professional boxer Ricky Hatton.