How soon will it be before we all enjoy VR films?

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - As the concept of VR, or virtual reality, has been one of the most talked about in theworldwide entertainment industry, VR films might be the next revolutionary point that changespeople's lifestyle, China Daily reports.

"VR videos are the pioneering forces that would popularize the new technology with thegeneral public," said Jing Yu, co-founder of IN2-Immersion Science and Technology, a VRstart-up in Beijing, at the Future of Film and TV Industry - Summit Forum on VR Film and 360Panorama Image earlier this week. As one of key topics during the 16th Beijing InternationalFilm Festival, the new technology is drawing much attention from industry professionals.

VR films: Bright future with difficulties and adventures

It's often been heard in the industry that "every one doing VR film is Steven Spielberg". True,the application of this new technology is at its early stage and VR film is still an unknown areato be developed. Everyone is a pioneer, which creates a challenge and an opportunity.

According to Jing Yu, more than half of VR users' wantvideo products, which would be abreakthrough point for the new technology to hit the market.

In China, VR videos are mainly applied in three scenarios: movies, variety shows, and livebroadcasts, which have led to a remarkable increase in VR headset purchases. Meanwhilethe improvement in panoramic camera devices and the extension of video services also shedlight on the future of VR films.

"The year of 2016 will be the starting point for VR films," said Jing, whose remarks echo manyprofessionals in the industry.

In fact, investment in VR films has geared up since last year and capital is still flowing in.Earlier this year Enlight Media, one of China's biggest entertainment groups, made anadditional investment of 40 million yuan ($6.16 million) on VR technology. It's also reportedthat Chinese film directors Zhang Yimou and Gao Qunshu are considering producing a VRfilm and that Chinese celebrated actor Huang Xiaoming plans to invest 1 billion yuan ( $154.1million) in a VR project.

However, strong financial support cannot guarantee success, and VR film professionals arestill facing a slew of difficulties that are hard to solve.

