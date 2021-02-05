How the COVID stats add up: 20 countries worldwide pass one million coronavirus cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The number of countries that have passed one million coronavirus cases has amounted to 20 after the Czech Republic joined the list. The Netherlands will shortly be added to the list, too. Overall, these countries account for about 80% of the coronavirus infections across the globe, which currently stand at 104.4 million.

Meanwhile, two countries have already passed the figure of ten million. Eleven report over two million coronavirus cases and 14 - over 1.5 million. TASS has compared the situation in these countries to the overall number of coronavirus cases and deaths, the number of active coronavirus cases, as well as the share of infections per 100,000 population, TASS reports.

Infections

The US ranks first with regards to the overall number of coronavirus cases with over 26.55 million people being infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country. Then comes India (10.79 million), Brazil (9.34 million), Russia (3.91 million) and the UK (3.87 million). Germany closes out the top-ten list with 2.25 million cases. The Czech Republic is ranked number 20 with over 1.01 million COVID-19 cases.

As for the relative figures, the Czech Republic takes the lead, since it has 9,470 infections per 100,000 population. It is followed by the US (8,170), Spain (6,230), the UK (5,680) and France (4,970 cases per 100,000 people).

Russia is placed closer to the end of the list with 2,680 infections per 100,000 population. The densely populated India and Indonesia end the list with 770 and 400 cases accordingly.

Ongoing COVID-19 cases

In most countries, national stats take into account not only the number of illnesses, but also the number of recoveries. By comparing these two figures, one can get the number of patients undergoing treatment right now, and thus assess the current epidemiological situation more precisely.

The US has the biggest number of active cases (9.78 million people). Then comes France (2.94 million), the UK (1.95 million), Brazil (875,400) and Russia. The fewest number of active coronavirus cases is reported in Peru (47,600).

Spain’s coronavirus data does not count in the number of recoveries, but since the start of January, the country has been going through its third (and the most active one so far) outbreak of the disease. The Iberian nation surpassed most countries as far as the pace of the infection spread is concerned, with only the US and Brazil ahead of it.

In most countries with the highest coronavirus figures, sanitary-quarantine measures are in place to curb the spread of the disease. They include compulsory wearing of masks, and restrictions on international and domestic travel. Furthermore, shops, cafes, barbershops are closed in many countries along with curfews in effect.

Coronavirus fatalities

The biggest number of coronavirus fatalities is reported in the US (450,800), Brazil (227,600), Mexico (161,200), India (154,700) and the UK (109,500).

Belgium, where 21,200 coronavirus patients have died, is number 20 on the global list of coronavirus fatalities. However, it has the highest mortality rate per 100,000 people - 182. In the UK, this figure stands at 160, in the Czech Republic, it comes to 157, in Italy - it’s 148, and in the US, it stands at 139. Indonesia and India show the lowest figures with 11 deaths per 100,000 population. Russia reports about 50 coronavirus deaths per 100,000 population.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.