How the Internet is changing Cuba

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Having borne for years the stigma of being one of the most disconnected countries in the world, Cuba is now expanding access to digital services, which in turn allows Cubans to debate with their leaders on social media, even as the new independent press acts as a civic watchdog, EFE reports.

A country with an immovable power structure for almost half a century has changed in a decade from the marathon speeches of the late Fidel Castro to the 280 characters on Twitter of President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the island's first leader in six decades whose name isn't Castro, and who has made bringing Cuba online a priority.