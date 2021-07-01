How to ensure safe schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic: High-level Meeting to be hosted by WHO/Europe, UNICEF and UNESCO

ALMATY. KAZINFORM July 2nd, 2021 WHO/Europe, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) are hosting the Third High-level Meeting on Schooling during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

During the event, the WHO European Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic will share updated recommendations with the best available evidence and expert advice on safe schooling during the pandemic, the Almaty UNESCO Office’s official website reads.

COVID-19 has disrupted schooling for millions of children and young people during the school year 2020–2021. After reopening schools in the autumn of 2020, rising infection rates in winter led to more stringent measures, including, in some areas, the closure of schools. Children and adolescents in the WHO European Region have missed on average more than 30 weeks of schooling due to school closures.

This third high-level meeting follows previous meetings held in August and December 2020, and will present an updated version of the TAG recommendations, including updates on how to keep schools open, testing strategies in school settings, risk-mitigation measures and infection control, and vaccination strategies, among others. In addition to sharing the updated recommendations, the meeting is meant to support countries in planning measures over the summer months, so as to minimize school disruptions in the academic year 2021–2022.

The event will take place virtually on July 2nd, 2021, 12.00-16.00 (Central European Summer Time) and will be streamed life here.