How to get to EXPO site

ASTANA. KAZINFORM To provide quick access to the exhibition complex Astana transport authorities organized 14 intercepting parking lots for 11,772 cars.

Locations of parking lots: Astana circus, Kazakhstan Sports Complex, Palace of Schoolchildren, Astana Arena, Barys Arena, Duman Center, City Park, Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, parking lots at Mangilik Yel, Restaurant MusicHall, Alatau Sports Complex, 31st Street, Khan Shatyr Shopping Center

More information can be found on the map .

Leaving vehicles at these parking lots, visitors can take on an EXPO shuttle bus. There are seven shuttle routes with a minimum number of stops (an average of eight). Shuttles operate daily from 6.50 am to 11.46 pm.

Interactive map with shuttles routes .

Movement interval is 5-20 minutes. Fare - 150 tenge.

Routes:

№ 503: Alai transport hub - Arnau Residential Complex

№ 504: Dostar-1 Residential Complex - Rehabilitation Center

№ 506: Kenmart Shopping Center - Kazanat racetrack

№ 500: Airport - Nurly Zhol railway station

№ 502: Astana railway station - Arnau Residential Complex

№ 501: Rakhmet Residential Complex - Rehabilitation Center

№ 505: Nurly Zhol railway station - Arnau Residential Complex