How to watch the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Viewers can watch the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 on a variety of platforms in what will be the most comprehensive live coverage of a World Games ever.



ESPN has teamed up with local host broadcaster, Abu Dhabi Media, and will provide fans from around the globe with multiple live TV feeds every day as well as the spectacular opening and closing ceremonies on 14th and 21st March, respectively, WAM reports.

Once the World Games is officially underway, more than 250 hours of live coverage will be broadcasted from all competitions from 15th to 20th March.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi Sports TV has already begun screening a live daily evening studio show from the iconic Emirates Palace which is available for viewers in the MENA region. The programme will feature inspiring stories and interviews with Special Olympics athletes and spokespeople and will recap the main highlights and results from each day during Games-time.

AD Sports 1 will feature eight hours of daily Arabic coverage of the World Games from 10:00 to 18:00, anchored from a dedicated studio in ADNEC. The English-language World Feed will be broadcast during the same time slot on AD Sports 2, offering a mix of live competition and feature highlights from a rotating range of sports.

Fans can also watch five of the 24 Olympic-style sports thanks to five dedicated World Games channels via AD Sports 3 to 7. The athletics (track and field), swimming, volleyball, basketball and 11-a-side football sports competition will have their own dedicated channels, which viewers can watch. The five channels will run simultaneously during the World Games.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Showcase Channel will cover different sports each day with English language commentary. The schedule will be as follows: Powerlifting: 15th and 16th March; Equestrian: 17th March; Kayaking 200m - 18th March; 7-a-side women's football finals: 19th March, and Powerlifting: 20th March, will all be shown.

Additionally, fans can also follow the World Games on the event's official YouTube channel - Special Olympics World Games AD. Thanks to leading digital creative studio, CreatorUp, fans and families across the world will be able to tune into live 360 coverage of the opening and closing ceremonies as well as a live one-hour show in the evenings.

Enhancing the viewing experience, even more, fans will also be able to watch the World Games in virtual reality. Using cutting-edge technology, viewers can experience sports like never before, watching directly from the venue in a fully immersive environment with fans feeling as if they are watching in-person at one of the nine venues across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 will be the largest sports and humanitarian event of the year with more than 7,500 athletes from over 190 nations competing from 14th to 21st March.

Athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, bocce, bowling, cycling, equestrian, football (including 11-a-side, 7-a-side and futsal), golf, artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, judo, kayaking, open water swimming, powerlifting, roller skating, sailing, swimming, table tennis, handball, tennis, triathlon and volleyball make up the 24 sports on the schedule.