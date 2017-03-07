How will Astana celebrate International Women's Day 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This year to mark the International Women's Day cultural institutions of Astana including theaters and Astana Concert Hall will stage a range of shows and performances, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Astana Concert Hall will host a large concert by Zhigitter band at 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm on March 8. And on March 9 at 6:30 pm - festival of satire and humor "Aldaraspan",

The Main Hall of Astana Opera will stage a gala concert with the participation of Astana Opera's symphony orchestra and choir and directed by an honored worker of culture Abzal Mukhitdinov.



On March 7 at 4:00 pm and 8 at 6:30 pm Kuanyshbayev Kazakh State Academic Music and Drama Theatre will stage a Comedy plays in Kazakh "Yen zhaksy erkek" by S. Balgabayev and "Til tabyskandar" by M. Baizhiev.



Museums and libraries of Astana will hold thematic exhibitions to mark the International Women's Day.

"Guldin nary" exhibition in the Palace of Independence will last till April 2.

ALZHIR Museum will hold an exposition of children's drawings dedicated to March 8 from 6th to 13th March.

In the framework of the spring holiday Kazakh capital switches its festive decorations. New spring decorations for March 8 and Nauryz use national motives as well as flower installations to inspire the feeling of spring freshness and renewal.

