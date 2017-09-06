How will EXPO-2017 work on its final day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Official closing ceremony of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 will be held this Sunday, September 10, Kazinform refers to the media center of the exhibition.

The official part of the ceremony will be taking place at the EXPO's Congress Center from 8 pm to 8.50 pm and broadcasted on a large screen on the stage of the Amphitheater.

According to the organizers, pavilions will welcome their guests from 9.30 am to 8 pm and ticket offices at the entrances will be open from 8.30 pm to 6.30 pm and from 10 pm to 12.30 am. From 7 pm to 10 pm all entrances of the exhibition will be closed. Southern and Western entrances will open again at 10 pm and work till to 1 am.

The atriums will open at 10 pm to host shows and performances of the international pavilions until 2.30 am. Restaurants and food points will also be open during this hours. The exhibition will close at 3 am.



On the final day of the exhibition, the organizers also plan to hold two parades at 6.35 pm and 8 pm.

The official concert programs on the stage of the Amphitheater will be open to everyone with entrance tickets from 6 pm to 8 pm and from 9 pm to 11.10 pm and the closing ceremony fireworks will be launched at 9.15 pm.

International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 is held in Astana from June 10 to September 10, 2017. The theme of this year's exhibition "Future Energy" aimed at addressing the global challenges of the modern world in the energy sphere. According to the organizers, 115 countries and 22 international organizations are taking part in it, showcasing their achievements in the field of alternative energy sources.