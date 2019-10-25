How will Kazakh-Belarusian coop develop?

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev unveiled the plans of development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belarus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Kazakh-Belarusian Business Forum held yesterday will give a new impulse to the promotion of business ties. A number of agreements was signed during the Forum. The transit and transport interaction plays a huge role in the bilateral relations development. Kazakhstan is the gate to Asia and Belarus is the bridge to Europe. Our countries are a part of One Road, One Belt global initiative, the implementation of which will give a new impetus to our trade and economic ties,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a briefing in Akorda.

«A joint Kazakh-Belarusian transport and logistics company successfully operates in this area, which enabled to increase container transportations from Kazakhstan and Belarus to China and Europe by almost 6.5 times. We need to further enhance our interaction using all existing opportunities. The development of IT is a relevant issue today,» the Kazakh President added.

The Head of State reminded of establishment of Astana Hub IT Startups International Technological Park and IT University on the ground of Astana EXPO-2017.

«I think, our Belarusian colleagues will be interested in Astana International Financial Centre. This is a unique financial institution for the post-Soviet and Eurasian space. With the consideration of the experience accumulated, we have agreed to implement a number of joint projects. We intend to actively develop the economic ties between the regions of our countries,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Head of State proposed to consider the issue of organizing an inter-regional cooperation forum.

«I am confident that our cooperation at the level of regions will be successful and fruitful, since Kazakhstan and Belarus have already gained a good experience of similar interaction with other countries,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted.