Huawei introduces innovations in Kazakhstan: Highlights from the first day of the Central Asia Commercial Roadshow

From May 20 to 31, 2024, one of the key events in the world of technology and commerce, the Huawei Central Asia Commercial Roadshow, will take place in five cities across Kazakhstan, covering eight Central Asian countries. Organized by the global technology leader Huawei, the Roadshow brings together leading experts, business representatives, and government officials to develop digital infrastructure and address current challenges faced by Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries.

The first day of the event took place on May 20 in Almaty, showcasing advanced technologies in communication, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and more. The event began with a welcome speech by Jason Yang, Director of Commercial Business, Huawei Enterprise for the Middle East and Central Asia region, who emphasized the company's long and successful history of collaboration with enterprises and government agencies in Kazakhstan.

"For Huawei, it is an honor to be a long-term partner of Kazakhstan in both the public and private sectors. Over the years of our fruitful cooperation, we have accumulated extensive experience working on projects aimed at developing the country's digital economy," said Jason Yan. "Today, I am pleased to announce the creation of several innovative service and digital platforms specifically designed to support our partners. These platforms are intended to facilitate business operations, optimize logistics, and provide access to marketing and educational resources. We strive to ensure our partners have everything they need to succeed in the modern dynamic world. Huawei's new platforms are an important step in this direction, and I am confident they will become indispensable tools for the growth of our partners' businesses."

Central Asian Commercial Roadshow Photo credit: Huawei

One of the key topics of the event was the presentation of a commercial market service strategy, which includes not only providing quality products and services but also actively engaging with partners and clients at all stages of their development. In his speech, Huawei service expert Adilet Kairlapin presented examples of successful service and implementation of Huawei solutions in various industries, from finance to transportation, highlighting the versatility and effectiveness of the proposed approaches. The expert stressed that Huawei's customer service includes support for partners in projects, flexible business models to expand market reach, and comprehensive assistance from the company.

The benefits of partnering with Huawei were also confirmed by Dauren Lukpanov, a representative of Marvel Kazakhstan, noting the wide range of opportunities for business growth and development.

"We are the official distributor of Huawei in Kazakhstan and other CIS countries. Our company has been working with Huawei for seven years, and together we have achieved significant results. Every year, we at least double our turnover with Huawei. In the future, we plan to become the leader in Kazakhstan in Huawei sales and a reliable distributor that helps Huawei implement major serious projects," said Dauren Lukpanov.

Central Asian Commercial Roadshow Photo credit: Huawei

In addition, the event presented scenarios for regional government solutions for the commercial market, where Huawei demonstrated advanced technologies capable of providing high performance, reliability, and network security in the face of rapid data volume growth. As noted in his speech by Huawei corporate network solutions expert Islambek Baratjanov, Huawei's scenario-based solutions for lightweight government data centers facilitate digital modernization for state and municipal authorities. Their main advantages include local manageability, which increases operational efficiency by 100%, ease and flexibility of operation, and an integrated data center capable of troubleshooting within minutes thanks to the built-in Intelligent O&M platform.

The event also showcased Huawei's IP network solutions, promising stability, security, and high-speed data transmission in networks, which is crucial in the digital era. Huawei network solutions expert Sergey Aksenov highlighted that the new generation of Wi-Fi 7 promises revolutionary changes in wireless communication, providing high data transfer speeds, reliability, and connection security. This is particularly relevant for commercial enterprises, where network speed and reliability are crucial for increasing productivity and competitiveness.

Central Asian Commercial Roadshow Photo credit: Huawei

Huawei Central Asia Commercial Roadshow’s Kazakhstan leg will continue in Shymkent (May 23), Atyrau (May 27), Aktobe (May 29), and conclude in Astana (May 31). For Kazakhstan and Central Asia, the roadshow is a significant event as it opens new horizons for technological development and international cooperation. Additionally, the Huawei Central Asia Commercial Roadshow emphasizes the importance of digital transformation for the region, demonstrating that Central Asia can become a major player on the global technology stage. The event also contributes to attracting investment and developing infrastructure, which will bring significant long-term benefits to both business and society as a whole.